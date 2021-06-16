Former President Donald Trump gave his successor a harsh review of his performance at his first G-7 summit.

Trump described President Joe Biden‘s actions at the meeting of global leaders “a little bit frightening to watch, frankly.” Trump and Biden have accused each other of not doing what’s best for the country regarding diplomatic relations with Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

BIDEN GEARS UP FOR SHOWDOWN WITH ‘KILLER’ PUTIN

“They’re stealing our country. He’s going into deals that are a disaster, costing us trillions of dollars, and we have to rebuild our own bridges and our own roads. He wants to rebuild the world,” the former president told journalist Sara Carter on Wednesday, adding that “what’s happening” is “not a good situation” and is “not good for our country.”

Trump said he was “the strongest ever on Russia” and accused Democrats of making it “impossible” for the United States to make agreements with Russia “because it was always, ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’”

Biden and Putin are set to meet Wednesday at Geneva’s Villa La Grange. Once their talks conclude, the two sides will host separate press conferences, a divergence from when Putin and Trump met three years prior.