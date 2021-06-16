https://trendingpolitics.com/tucker-goes-scorched-earth-says-fbi-operatives-are-part-of-organizing-the-capitol-riot/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson wasted little time on Tuesday night going scorched earth on the FBI.

On his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” he accused FBI operatives of “taking part” in organizing the Jan. 6 mayhem at the U.S. Capitol.

“Law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways. We know that because without fail, they’ve thrown the book and most people were present and in the capitol on January 6. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight,” Carlson began.

“But strangely, some of the key people participating on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents, the government calls those people unindicted coconspirators. What does that mean? It means that potentially with every single case there were FBI officers on January 6th,” he said.

Carlson then really went off:

For example, one of those unindicted coconspirators is someone that a document as “Person to go.” According to those documents, they stayed in the same hotel room as an insurrectionist, someone who alleged to be part of the group the oath keepers. They stormed the barricades alongside Thomas Caldwell.

The government’s indictments further indicate — by the way, a 65-year-old man is a dangerous insurrectionist, was led to believe there would be a “Quick reaction.” Also participating on January 6th. That quick reaction would be led by someone called “Person 3” who had a hotel room and an accomplice with them.

But wait, here’s the interesting thing. Person 2 and person 3 were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but they have not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were all certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the capital.

On January 6th. According to documents. And those two are not alone. In all, they said they were upwards of 20 unindicted coconspirators all playing roles in the conspiracy who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities.

WATCH:

“And in some cases, much, much more severe activity as those named alongside them in the indictment. So it turns out that this white supremacist insurrection was again, by the government’s own admission in these documents, organized at least in part by government agents,” Carlson said.

“Are you shocked? We are shocked, we shouldn’t be shocked. Because in March, the FBI director admitted that the bureau was infiltrating as many groups that oppose the regime as they possibly can,” Carlson rhetorically asked.

“There must be moments where you think, if we would have known, if we could have infiltrated this group or found out what they were doing — you have those moments,” he said.

