Posted by Kane on June 16, 2021 11:33 am

Chris Paul has been dominating the NBA playoffs and has the Suns in position to win a championship but is being indefinitely barred from competition after he tested positive for Covid.

ESPN’s Jalen Rose confirmed that Paul has been vaccinated.

