Phoenix Suns All-NBA guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is sidelined for an indefinite period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.https://t.co/t7GrZjgKvV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

Chris Paul has been dominating the NBA playoffs and has the Suns in position to win a championship but is being indefinitely barred from competition after he tested positive for Covid.

ESPN’s Jalen Rose confirmed that Paul has been vaccinated.

Jalen Rose says Chris Paul has been vaccinated. Hopefully that means he won’t miss too much time after entering the NBA health and safety protocol 🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/5gCVqN4Cne — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 16, 2021