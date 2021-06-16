https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/vanity-fair-called-out-for-refusing-to-recognize-liberal-parents-of-color-who-oppose-critical-race-theory/

Critical race theory has really come to the fore. Progressives ignored the backlash as long as they could, and then outlets like The Intercept published pieces on angry mobs of “mostly white” parents influenced by “conservative demagogues” “storming school board meetings.” (Attending a school board meeting and speaking during public comment is now “storming.”)

A piece at NBC News Tuesday by Brandy Zadrozny, who’s called critical race theory “the new antifa” and “a boogeyman political topic,” examined how “longtime ultra-conservative activists” and misguided parents were weaponizing critical race theory — in what might be an astroturf campaign funded by dark money. Slate argued that conservatives don’t even know what it is.

We’ve highlighted videos of people of color at school board meetings (interracial couples, too) arguing against critical race theory in schools, and Asra Q. Nomani, vice president of Parents Defending Education, called out Vanity Fair for refusing to acknowledge liberal parents of color who also oppose critical race theory.

The failure of journalists, now @VanityFair, to recognize the sincerity of liberal parents of color — like @HarryJ4Justice @chien_kwok, me — opposing the racism of critical race theory will go down in history as one of their big failures, like their hubris in the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/QZILNo9xNH — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 16, 2021

Here is the @VanityFair war on parents like me. They are repeating the talking points now of political operatives pushing critical race theory. https://t.co/teMb1WGg17 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 16, 2021

Here is the (latest) biased article. Journalists are now writing the same smear narrative on sincere parents. https://t.co/fJ4iTMqftI — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 15, 2021

But, it’s a “right-wing meltdown” driven by Fox News.

Vanity Fail. — Anders Midby (@whatboldness) June 16, 2021

it also speaks directly to who they are and what they project outwardly daily. — jalbertbowdenii (@jalbertbowdenii) June 16, 2021

They think “right wing” is an insult, and think most people do too. In reality, most people are gonna say, “Hey. This thing is bad, and the right wing opposes it.” There are 2 conclusions, “I agree with them on this.” or “I must be right wing.” It’s hubris inspired bad politics. — Wonderbeard (@WonderbeardShow) June 16, 2021

They understand it just fine. It’s just not part of the approved narrative. — Nunna (@BecklesCR) June 16, 2021

I learned about CRT in the classrooms long before I saw it Fox News and was for a while upset that they weren’t covering it. — The American (@TinkerTodd2) June 16, 2021

You’re over the target, that’s why there is so much push back. Keep up the good work! — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 16, 2021

I had no idea that anti-CRT was getting such traction… That’s really good — David Sucher (@CityComforts) June 16, 2021

Vanity Fair is soo far over the cliff of objectivity it’s a parody — ShreddyBroosevelt (@ShreddyBroosev1) June 16, 2021

Nomani is right; journalists are so eager to get in hits at right-wingers and Fox News they’ll never acknowledge that liberal parents of color have a say in this too. So are they going to push for critical race theory just to oppose something they think is conservative? Just to stick it to Fox News?

Related:

‘Telling my child they’re permanently oppressed because they’re black is RACIST’: FL mom DESTROYS State Board of Ed over Critical Race Theory (you’ll fist-pump) https://t.co/MUvzHflZed — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

