Another day another Virginia school district spouting crude Anti-American propaganda. Why Virginia, specifically Northern Virginia? Because of the proximity to DC and thus the plethora of government workers in residence. That’s why.

FNC: “After a Fairfax County School Board member delivered a scathing speech at a high school commencement ceremony, Virginia parents spoke out Tuesday, rejecting the message about students entering a world of greed, racism and White supremacy…The president of the student government introduced her, noting that she campaigned for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and that her father, Esam Omeish, was a “leader and board member of the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center” – the namesake of a mosque attended by two 9/11 hijackers in 2001, the radical imam Anwar Al-Awlaki, and Nidal Hasan, the 2009 Fort Hood shooter. Abrar Omeish, the school board’s lone Muslim member, delivered the keynote address before a graduation ceremony for Justice High School in Falls Church, Virginia, on June 7. She warned the graduating – mostly minority – high schoolers that they are about to step into a capitalist world filled with racism, White supremacy and ‘extreme versions of individualism.’ ” Oh no, can’t have individualism in America. Perish the very thought!

Fairfax GOP Chairman Steve Knotts reiterated his call for Omeish’s resignation today. “It is time for my counterpart in the Fairfax County Democratic Committee to do the right thing and demand that Omeish resign or be removed from the school board,” Knotts said. — Fairfax GOP (@FairfaxGOP) June 10, 2021

From the insane ramblings of the jihadi speaker: “Our world is overwhelmed with need. We struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, White supremacy, growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis, extreme poverty amid luxury and waste right next door. And the list goes on,” Omeish said, claiming that the school is on land “stolen” from the Manahoac people, a Native American tribe. Stolen? Is she familiar with the way land passed hands in pre-Columbian America. Perhaps this film clip would remind her.

“I think it’s important for your viewers to know that Abrar Omeish’s comments here are incendiary comments, are not the first example of divisive and anti-Semitic rhetoric,” Fairfax County parent Gary Aiken told “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday.

Omeish also posted “vile anti-Semitic tweets on her social accounts,” which were linked to her official “nonpartisan Fairfax County school board page.”

“…this caused huge outrage among over 250,000 Jewish Americans here in Northern Virginia and it sparked outrage across all political lines and there were calls for her to apologize. She offered no apology. She doubled down on it,” Aiken said.

Former Wall Street Journal columnist Asra Nomani commented on the issue. “It was indicative of this radicalization that is happening within school boards and school districts and schools across the country, from principals to teachers to political operatives like [Omeish].”

This piece was written by David Kamioner on June 16, 2021. It originally appeared in DrewBerquist.com and is used by permission.

