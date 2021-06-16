https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/washington-post-looks-into-anti-blackness-and-transphobia-in-the-byzantine-empire-to-help-us-understand-the-roots-of-hatred/

Isn’t it curious how mainstream media outlets seem to feature certain books? That book arguing that the Second Amendment isn’t about guns but rather anti-blackness was featured on CNN and NPR. And the author of a book about how white supremacy has polluted yoga enjoyed a lengthy interview on Yahoo News. Now the Washington Post is taking a look at “Byzantine Intersectionality: Sexuality, Gender, and Race in the Middle Ages” by art history professor Roland Betancourt.

NPR will definitely have the author on for an interview if they haven’t already.

