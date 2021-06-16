https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/washington-posts-max-boot-writes-that-president-biden-wiped-the-smirk-off-putins-face-wednesday/

This shouldn’t be a surprise, since we’ve seen Max Boot morph from “conservative columnist” for the Washington Post to a NeverTrumper to a vote-blue-no-matter-who Democrat, but Boot watched President Biden’s presser after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and determined that Biden had “wiped the smirk off Putin’s face.”

The best part is that it’s the Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, who’s retweeting this.

What, Biden gave Putin a list of 16 things not to hack. (The rest is up for grabs, we guess.)

And those aviators, so they could look like twins.

We’re certain it was.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...