https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/washington-posts-max-boot-writes-that-president-biden-wiped-the-smirk-off-putins-face-wednesday/

This shouldn’t be a surprise, since we’ve seen Max Boot morph from “conservative columnist” for the Washington Post to a NeverTrumper to a vote-blue-no-matter-who Democrat, but Boot watched President Biden’s presser after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and determined that Biden had “wiped the smirk off Putin’s face.”

The best part is that it’s the Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, who’s retweeting this.

via @MaxBoot –> Biden wiped the smirk off Putin’s face https://t.co/0PBABUBsPU — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 16, 2021

If you guys say so. https://t.co/rSFw62vBqB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2021

That’s not what I saw. — shawn (@pagestop) June 16, 2021

Yeah… looks real wiped off. “Sure Jan.” We all expect nothing less from the Washington ComPost. pic.twitter.com/nIHpeW5LQq — saltier than the last profile. (@salty_sundays) June 16, 2021

He sure did. Putin was shaking in fear pic.twitter.com/cg6WB0kfVc — evelyn (@Elou33) June 16, 2021

Probably because that smirk turned into gales of roaring laughter. — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) June 16, 2021

Fact Check: False — Jon Taylor (@mxyzptlk451) June 16, 2021

Y’all need help pic.twitter.com/GwNd2FSQaR — Official JT Daniels Heisman Campaign Acct (@idiggedydawg) June 16, 2021

Turned that smirk into hilarious laughter. — Stuart S (@stumanchuwpg) June 16, 2021

Nothing of the sort happened. Fact. — Phillipa Coleman (@ColemanPhillipa) June 16, 2021

What, Biden gave Putin a list of 16 things not to hack. (The rest is up for grabs, we guess.)

Come on man — CMD09 (@shyunodoslucky) June 16, 2021

Yeah, right. He was almost quaking in his boots. pic.twitter.com/NY8FjCmdlg — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) June 16, 2021

Just here for the richly deserved ratio. pic.twitter.com/x3uVjco8Ea — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 16, 2021

Max Boot is now an internet meme. I don’t think he actually exists any more. — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) June 16, 2021

Laughing. My. Ass. Off. C’mon guys, this has to be getting embarrassing for you, no? — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) June 16, 2021

Delusional but that’s what we expect from @MaxBoot nowadays. — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) June 16, 2021

Turned into a giant smile after Joe handed him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. 😂 — The Crime Report (@MsmWants) June 16, 2021

And those aviators, so they could look like twins.

This is unseemly, Glenn. — Literally Sean Bannon (@LiteralSheridan) June 16, 2021

Damn embarrassing to write that in the first place. Even worse to tweet it. — Adam Vanicek (@adam_vanicek) June 16, 2021

He believes this pic.twitter.com/kJKbpja8oQ — Hell Tuve (@MillwallFCEO) June 16, 2021

Yeah…sure he did. — John Coctostan (@coctolstan) June 16, 2021

LOL. Max Boot doing the work with a Kessler assist. I mean wtf could this kind of a statement possibly be based on? — Abe Froman (@sausageking_af) June 16, 2021

You guys have absolutely no shame. None at all — Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) June 16, 2021

So Putin’s view changed from scorn to pity? — 2ndGentleman (@2ndGentleman1) June 16, 2021

This is North Korea type hero worship. — Dr.Yiorgo (@George_Losh) June 16, 2021

Is there any doubt this was written last week? — marnes (@marnes) June 16, 2021

We’re certain it was.

Related:

Hill Opinion contributor argues that Joe Biden embodies ‘core visions of the Nobel Peace Prize’ and obviously deserves to win https://t.co/00uUuBDmF8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

