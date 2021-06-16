https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/watch-hot-mic-catches-journos-joking-about-their-questions-to-biden/

A hot mic caught journos joking about their own questions to President Joe Biden ahead of today’s summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Volume up:

Reporters waiting for Biden arrival joke about their questions: “What did you think of the vice president’s trip, Mr. President?” “When are you going to the border, Mr President?” *laughs* “Where’s Hunter?” “What ice cream did you…” “What kind of gift did you bring?” pic.twitter.com/qJ4PJaNGjE — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) June 16, 2021

This was after they interviewed the guy vacuuming the red carpet that we told you about earlier, so this day is off to a GREAT start:

GENEVA:

Interviewing and photographing the person vacuuming the red carpet…. pic.twitter.com/lY1BD1Rbax — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 16, 2021

The summit is now underway:

History in Geneva pic.twitter.com/ZqGGYnbI5y — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) June 16, 2021

But things outside among the journos aren’t going so smoothly:

Scrum between WH pool and Russian press continues. Reporters still haven’t gotten inside the building. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 16, 2021

Behave, people!

Chaotic scene outside the villa where Putin and Biden are meeting. Russian reporters are jostling for position and U.S. officials are telling them to stand back. pic.twitter.com/O7U3gviKxf — Andrew Restuccia (@AndrewRestuccia) June 16, 2021

***

