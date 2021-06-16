https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/watch-hot-mic-catches-journos-joking-about-their-questions-to-biden/

A hot mic caught journos joking about their own questions to President Joe Biden ahead of today’s summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Volume up:

This was after they interviewed the guy vacuuming the red carpet that we told you about earlier, so this day is off to a GREAT start:

The summit is now underway:

But things outside among the journos aren’t going so smoothly:

Behave, people!

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...