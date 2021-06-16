https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/watch-leader-of-the-free-world-obeys-his-handlers-will-only-call-on-reporters-from-pre-approved-list/

President Joe Biden just said at his press conference in Geneva that his staff, “as usual,” gave him a pre-approved list of reporters to call on:

Imagine if the bad orange man had said this one:

Watch for yourself:

And how soon until we see the “Republicans POUNCE!” headlines?

Note: President Putin’s staff did not feel the need to protect him from U.S. journos:

What an embarrassment:



