President Joe Biden just said at his press conference in Geneva that his staff, “as usual,” gave him a pre-approved list of reporters to call on:

Biden says he was given a list of the reporters he’s going to call on — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 16, 2021

Imagine if the bad orange man had said this one:

President Biden, as he begins taking questions: “As usual, they gave me a list of who I’m going to call on. Jonathan, Associated Press.” He has called on AP’s Jonathan Lemire first before. — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) June 16, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Once again, Biden has a list for who he’s allowed to call on. pic.twitter.com/DdAuo5iSlx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2021

And how soon until we see the “Republicans POUNCE!” headlines?

“I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on” – President Biden pic.twitter.com/r0ye44y3pP — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 16, 2021

Note: President Putin’s staff did not feel the need to protect him from U.S. journos:

Unlike Putin’s free-form press conference, Biden calling on journalists for Qs based on list drawn up ahead of time. — Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) June 16, 2021

What an embarrassment:

It’s frankly embarrassing watching *Vladimir Putin* take questions from the press for 45 minutes, and then Biden comes out with a preset list of reporters he’s allowed to call on. https://t.co/gmOxMfuoRt — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 16, 2021

