On the latest episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shared a clip from Joy Reid’s show “The ReidOut” that MSNBC apparently doesn’t want you to see.

While discussing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Reid downplayed Antifa’s role by saying, “They’re just anti-fascist. They don’t show up anywhere,” before rattling off a bizarre conspiracy theory about the Proud Boys fighting with Antifa and Black Lives Matter so that President Donald Trump could “impose the Insurrection Act and they could act as a militia.”

“Let’s just listen to Louie Gohmert … he’s claiming that he was being told by capital police officers that there was going to be this influx of Antifa — who they’ve claimed are basically the devil. They’re just anti-fascists. They don’t really show up anywhere. We’re seeing in some of these cases, um, where Proud Boys and etc. are saying that they anticipated that Antifa would come and fight them, that Black Lives Matter supporters would come and fight them, so that Donald Trump could then impose the Insurrection Act and they could act as a militia,” Reid says in a clip obtained by the Gateway Pundit.

However, in the version of the episode uploaded to YouTube, it appears that MSNBC removed Reid’s bizarre rant without providing an explanation or disclaimer. Also, the time stamp in the bottom-right corner of the screen in the original clip was apparently removed from the YouTube version, possibly to cover up the edit.

“Lady, you gotta screw loose,” Dave said in response to Reid’s claims. “That’s the nicest way I can put it, because [Antifa] is burning down Portland and Seattle and they’ve destroyed parts of Los Angeles and San Francisco, and New York City is becoming dangerous, and many other blue cities.

“When I talk about lie laundering, this is exactly what lie laundering is,” Dave added. “You get an MSNBC host telling you that what you can see doesn’t exist — meaning Antifa burning things down — and then what didn’t happen is really the important thing — meaning that the Proud Boys were going to show up and that Trump then would use the fighting for the Insurrection Act … and even the executives at bananas MSNBC thought that was too crazy to air, which is why they cut it, changed the time stamp, and everything else. This is just so consistent with how the mainstream media and corporate press works.”

