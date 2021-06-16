https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/06/16/watch-ron-desantis-shows-what-leadership-looks-like-on-the-border-crisis-as-biden-bumbles-on-world-stage-n397895
About The Author
Related Posts
What Biden Is Doing to 'Prepare' for His Press Conference Shows Just How Far Gone He Is
March 25, 2021
Get Ready For Arizona Audit Messaging Madness
April 26, 2021
Psaki Claims Border Not a 'Crisis,' What She Just Said They're Doing to Stop It May Be the Dumbest Thing Ever
March 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy