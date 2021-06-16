https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/watch-these-brave-reporters-fight-to-secure-an-exclusive-interview-ahead-of-the-putin-biden-summit-in-geneva/

As we wait for today’s summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland. ..

JUST IN – Putin arrives in Geneva for talks with Biden today. pic.twitter.com/QtbFKtPfw2 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 16, 2021

. . .the press is “interviewing and photographing the person vacuuming the red carpet,” via CSPAN’s Howard Mortman:

GENEVA:

Interviewing and photographing the person vacuuming the red carpet…. pic.twitter.com/lY1BD1Rbax — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 16, 2021

Democracy dies in darkness, as the saying goes:

Lmaooo — Mohit Kumar (@MohitKopinion) June 16, 2021

Haha thats a funny picture. — Pamalam 🌊😷💉😀💪 (@scrappywaffles) June 16, 2021

C-SPAN wins the shot of the day! 🤣🎉 — Karin Hildebrand Lau (@KarimalaKay) June 16, 2021

And from the live feed:

Keep up the great work, guys!

This is the kind of thing that happens when there’s intense interest – but no prospect of news for the next few hours… https://t.co/n7VatjEvIT — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) June 16, 2021

Never change, journos. Never. Change:

“What is it like knowing this carpet will be seen on television throughout the world today?” “Have you done vacuuming for other state occasions? If so, which ones?” “What sort of vacuum are you using? And to follow up, can it do both dry & wet?” “Do you do windows?” https://t.co/5vJYvNGmDG — Joseph Planta (@Planta) June 16, 2021

***

