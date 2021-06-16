https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/watch-these-brave-reporters-fight-to-secure-an-exclusive-interview-ahead-of-the-putin-biden-summit-in-geneva/

As we wait for today’s summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland. ..

. . .the press is “interviewing and photographing the person vacuuming the red carpet,” via CSPAN’s Howard Mortman:

Democracy dies in darkness, as the saying goes:

And from the live feed:

Keep up the great work, guys!

Never change, journos. Never. Change:

***

