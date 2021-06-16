https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/16/what-does-putin-have-on-biden-based-on-joe-bidens-remarks-we-have-no-choice-but-to-conclude-that-biden-is-a-russian-asset/

We were wary of Joe Biden meeting with Vladimir Putin — you know, because he’s Joe Biden and there’s a good probability that he doesn’t even know where he is at any given moment — but we may have been getting ahead of ourselves.

Because unlike Donald Trump, at least Joe Biden will stand up to Putin. He’d never resort to flattery.

Or maybe he would:

“Two great powers,” the U.S. president said, complimenting Russia at the start of the Biden-Putin bilat. https://t.co/BqIKSIuUMG — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2021

Oh.

I remember when complimenting Putin was baaaaad. https://t.co/4WPFh7f5HO — Case in point (@BobBertrandPHD) June 16, 2021

This time six months ago, complimenting Vladimir Putin on his country’s great power would’ve been frowned upon. But now …

I guess praising Russia is back in vogue. I wonder what changed? — Habib Jones (@habib2001) June 16, 2021

Yes, what changed?

Flattering. It’s a tactic. Much used in diplomacy since the dawn of time. — Camille Kimball (@CamilleKimball) June 16, 2021

Yes, but flattering Russia was wrong when Donald Trump did it. Shouldn’t it also be wrong when Joe Biden does it?

Great Power? Biden is a Russian Asset — DennisDee (@DennisD35811908) June 16, 2021

And we have to ask:

What does Putin have on Biden? — Harry Doyle’s Burner Account (@danzig5101) June 16, 2021

We didn’t invent the rules, but we can play by them.

