We were wary of Joe Biden meeting with Vladimir Putin — you know, because he’s Joe Biden and there’s a good probability that he doesn’t even know where he is at any given moment — but we may have been getting ahead of ourselves.

Because unlike Donald Trump, at least Joe Biden will stand up to Putin. He’d never resort to flattery.

Or maybe he would:

Oh.

This time six months ago, complimenting Vladimir Putin on his country’s great power would’ve been frowned upon. But now …

Yes, what changed?

Yes, but flattering Russia was wrong when Donald Trump did it. Shouldn’t it also be wrong when Joe Biden does it?

And we have to ask:

We didn’t invent the rules, but we can play by them.

