Joe Biden’s little post-Putin-meeting presser was going pretty well, but when naptime calls, he’s got to answer.

One question from CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins seems to have been particularly rough for Joe:

Watch:

Geez, Joe.

Right?

But it wasn’t Trump, was it? So it’s no biggie.

Can’t wait to find out!

And the same media who cried “OPPRESSION!” and “REPRESSION!” any time Donald Trump looked at them sideways will just roll over for Joe Biden once again.

Things are (D)ifferent now.

