https://hannity.com/media-room/wheres-kamala-harris-named-immigration-czar-84-days-ago-still-has-not-visited-the-border/

Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed ‘Border Czar’ by Joe Biden 84 days ago but has still failed to visit the region as the immigration crisis in North America spirals out of control.

“Harris was tapped by Biden back in March to be his point person on the border crisis, a role political observers—even at the time—saw as fraught with challenges with little political upside. Harris is very likely to run for president at some point, and a failure at the border—her highest-profile assignment—could be catastrophic for her career,” writes Fox News.

Twenty Republican Governors dispatched a scathing letter to President Biden last month demanding he take further action to solve the border emergency.

“Allowing the federal government to place a potentially unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our states’ facilities for an unspecified length of time with almost zero transparency is unacceptable and unsustainable,” they write. “We have neither the resources nor the obligation to solve the federal government’s problem and foot the bill for the consequences of this administration’s misguided actions.”

“The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office,” the letter says. “The rhetoric of the Biden administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

100% KENNEDY: ‘America Has Become One Giant Sanctuary City’ Thanks to Joe Biden posted by Hannity Staff – 6.01.21 Senator John Kennedy ripped the Biden administration’s approach to immigration on Fox News Monday; saying 2 million people will enter the USA illegally in 2021 thanks to the actions of the President. “The Department of Homeland Security has announced that the border is closed. But, they lie like they breathe…If you believe the border is closed, you believe in the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and that Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes. We’ll have two million people come into the United States this year illegally thanks to the administration. They have no idea who they are except they’re coming from all over the world. The Biden administration has almost completely halted any kind of deportation of people already here illegally. America has become one giant sanctuary city,” said Kennedy. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Watch Kennedy’s comments above. 100% KENNEDY: Biden’s Immigration Plan Like ‘Giving Whiskey and Car Keys to a Teenager’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.09.21 Senator John Kennedy perfectly summed up the Biden administration’s response to the spiraling border crisis Tuesday; saying the plan is like “giving whiskey and car keys to a teenager.” “I think that the reason the vice president went to Guatemala and met with President [Alejandro] Giammattei is to offer him billions and billions of American taxpayer dollars to try to make his country better, and with no disrespect but that’s like giving whiskey and car keys to a teenager,” Kennedy told “Fox & Friends.” ‘Like Giving Whiskey And Car Keys To A Teenager’: Sen. Kennedy Mocks Giving Guatemala Taxpayer Money https://t.co/BCem6VDYt1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2021 “President Giammattei is an authoritarian. He presides over a corrupted administration. They’re probably going to steal the money. Corruption is rampant,” Kennedy continued. “Now, you don’t have to be Einstein’s cousin to figure all of this out.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

