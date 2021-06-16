https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/06/16/who-would-have-guessed-hunter-biden-would-be-picky-about-his-women-no-yellow-asian-girls-for-him-n397877
About The Author
Related Posts
Reporter: 'Biological Males' is a 'Serious Anti-Trans Slur'
March 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy