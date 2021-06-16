https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/whoops-biden-catches-himself-mid-freudian-slip-during-post-putin-meeting-presser/

After their summit meeting, President Biden held a solo press conference, and again took questions from only a few reporters who were pre-selected. During Biden’s remarks, there was a brief Freudian slip where a certain former president’s name started to come up:

Is Trump still living rent-free? Sounds like it:

Biden got Putin mixed up with the former president that his administration likes to blame for everything.

LOL.

