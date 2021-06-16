https://www.theblaze.com/news/woman-lied-about-rape-accusation

A Freedonia, New York, woman has pleaded guilty to false reports after accusing a male suspect of raping her, the Times Observer reported Tuesday.

The woman, 20-year-old Stephanie A. Kicak, said that she made the accusations in order to cover up an affair.

What are the details?

A probable cause affidavit stated that Kicak reported a sexual assault to local authorities in June 2020.

At the time, Kicak stated that she was visiting her mother and walking through Point Park near Warren Recreational Pool when she decided to take a break and sit at a darkened pavilion.

Kicak said that she encountered a male inside the pavilion.

According to the affidavit, “the unknown male produced a knife and ordered [Kicak] to walk into the wooded area behind the pavilion [and] pushed her to the ground and took her pants and underwear off.”

The assault didn’t last long, Kicak said, as the suspect reportedly “got distracted and he left.”

Following the alleged attack, Kicak completed an interview with police as well as a rape kit and provided a description of her purported attacker.

Upon investigation, police determined a lead on the suspect and questioned him over the incident. The male, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, denied the attack and said that the encounter was consensual and evidenced as such by Facebook conversations between him and Kicak.

Kicak eventually told authorities that she lied about the allegations in a bid to cover up an affair that she’d had with the male subject.

Kicak appeared before Warren County President Judge Maureen Skerda on Monday, where she admitted to having “accused someone of something they didn’t do.”

Her plea carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

