On Wednesday, the House overwhelmingly voted to declare June 19, or Juneteenth, a national holiday. The bill passed the House 415-14 after the Senate unanimously passed the legislation Tuesday. So only 14 Republicans voted against the measure, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ran to the microphones and claimed that it’s “pretty consistent with the Republican base” to “fight teaching basic history around racism.”

As Twitchy pointed out yesterday, the talking points seem to have gone out, and it was considered hypocritical for Republicans to vote to make Juneteenth a national holiday and yet oppose critical race theory, which liberals are trying to falsely paint as a ban on teaching about slavery or racism. Robert B. Reich is pretty typical:

We missed this Wednesday, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thanked everyone — even the white men in the Republican caucus — for passing the bill. She still had to take an unfounded shot at Republicans, though:

