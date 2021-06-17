https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/17/a-liar-and-a-fraud-aoc-says-trying-to-fight-teaching-basic-history-around-racism-is-pretty-consistent-with-the-republican-base/

On Wednesday, the House overwhelmingly voted to declare June 19, or Juneteenth, a national holiday. The bill passed the House 415-14 after the Senate unanimously passed the legislation Tuesday. So only 14 Republicans voted against the measure, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ran to the microphones and claimed that it’s “pretty consistent with the Republican base” to “fight teaching basic history around racism.”

As Twitchy pointed out yesterday, the talking points seem to have gone out, and it was considered hypocritical for Republicans to vote to make Juneteenth a national holiday and yet oppose critical race theory, which liberals are trying to falsely paint as a ban on teaching about slavery or racism. Robert B. Reich is pretty typical:

So let me get this straight: Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, but laws are being enacted all across the country to keep people from learning about it? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 17, 2021

No, you disingenuous idiot.

We missed this Wednesday, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thanked everyone — even the white men in the Republican caucus — for passing the bill. She still had to take an unfounded shot at Republicans, though:

AOC: “This is pretty consistent with the Republican base. Whether it is trying to fight teaching basic history around racism, the role of racism in U.S. history. You know there is a direct through line from that to denying Juneteenth.” pic.twitter.com/oMZoMIbwHJ — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2021

Good news then: that’s not happening — Alice Quinn (@niffinandback) June 17, 2021

Shut up. History SHOWS it was the GOP that ended slavery while DEMS fought for slavery. Damn she’s dumb — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 17, 2021

Does she even hear herself? — Lyvia (@lyvialemosmd) June 17, 2021

Can someone please explain to me what she is talking about? There is no rationality, no reasoning underlying her statements. She’s going retrograde. Like most of them do under pressure. — Julie A. Tackett, MPH (@MphJulie) June 17, 2021

She is just wrong. It’s not complicated. — Calmer than you are (@1100RS) June 17, 2021

Why is it everytime @aoc talks she feels the need to bring up color, racism, and old white men? Why can’t she discuss anything without talking about race? I know many people who do it everyday. — Sal Vaccarino (@SMVaccarino) June 17, 2021

People should be able to start seeing through her lies now. Nobody is trying to “fight teaching basic history around racism”. They’re fighting against CRT. — Kaptain Amusing (@kaptainamusing) June 17, 2021

This woman is a liar and a fraud, whose only purpose is to burn down the system. Nobody is against teaching the history of racism or slavery. We are against teaching children that their skin color is the most important thing and that the founding America is fundamentally evil. https://t.co/UDvy1uSY3r — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 17, 2021

But if I wave my hands around enough it makes me look smart — cattlecall (@cattlecall3) June 17, 2021

The most brilliant being in the multiverse. pic.twitter.com/s48WNAiseK — Average Human (@thegreater_evil) June 17, 2021

That’s the GIF we used for Beto O’Rourke.

Exactly. Nobody is denying history. We are against changing history. — Isaac Barry (@BarryIsaacb91) June 17, 2021

And their best defense is that anti-CRT people “dont know what CRT is”

The level of projecting is unreal 😂 — Mitch (@Mitch59610075) June 17, 2021

I’m fine with creating a holiday to celebrate the abolition of slavery, I object to the fact that it’s being instituted as a victory lap for Marxists… — Cultural Revue (@CulturalRevue) June 17, 2021

Not creating, just adopting the holiday that’s been celebrated in Texas for ages. There’s nothing objectionable about making Juneteenth a National holiday… AOC just wants to insult swaths of people to rev up culture warriors — loren (@belladonnainbag) June 17, 2021

Every kid in Texas, always a conservative state no matter which party got the votes, learned about and celebrates Juneteenth, long before it became known to or fashionable with the likes of AOC. This isn’t recent. I learned about it in grade school 50 years ago. — Irish Johnson (@ridin_philthy) June 17, 2021

Being totally comfortable with lying straight to people’s faces is a key symptom of sociopathy. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) June 17, 2021

It’s a shame that she doesn’t have any children to help her discover the pain of discovering that her children have been taught at school that their skin color determines their relative value in their classroom. — Neanderthal-Canadian (@NeanderthalCDN) June 17, 2021

We’re fine with her not having children. Stick with the garbage disposal and the Tesla.

