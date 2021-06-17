http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OdzM-w7Bg2A/

Investor Adam Townsend lauded Breitbart News Editor Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption as a “very important book” detailing the “CNNification” and “New York Timesification” of media, euphemisms for the political weaponization of the news media industry towards the manufacturing of public compliance with left-wing governmental narratives.

Townsend spoke with Marlow about Breaking the News during a Wednesday livestream.

“I think Julie Kelly is writing some of the most important stuff right now in America, and in the world,” Townsend said. “I think Darren [Beattie] is doing a great job of reporting it.”

He continued, “I think your book is extremely important, because it talks particularly about China, the Chinese intrusion, which you talk about in depth.”

[embedded content]

Breaking the News details many news media outlets’ conflicts of interest related to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) given their statuses as subsidiaries of multinational conglomerates with financial dependence on China’s market. News media compromised by financial ties to China regularly toe the narrative line demanded by the CCP.

Marlow observed the coalescence of political messaging across news media and many large corporations:

The whole country is being affected by these decisions and it is culture. This is the culture and this is why I got into this business, because I thought the media was such a poor part of the culture. And now the media has overlap with the Democrat Party establishment and the corporate establishment, and they’re all pushing the same stuff, the same way, at the same time. So even if you tune out of CNN, you can’t avoid it at this point, because it’s the same narrative in New York Times, is the same here to come out of Nike. The same narrative is coming out of the NBA, they’re all force-feeding you the same stuff over and over, but I’m sure we’re gonna exercise this.

Townsend said Breaking the News addressed the “Chinafication of media” after reading a message from a livestream viewer. He then added “CNNification” and “New York Timesification” to describe a growing consolidation of ownership, financial interest, and conformity of messaging.

“The CNNification and New York Timesification [of media] is really captured by your discussion of [thje] 1619 [Project],” Townsend said of Marlow’s examination of the New York Times‘s 1619 Project in Breaking the News.

Townsend defined “CNNification” and “New York Timesification” of media as a mechanism of psychological warfare through which media seek to create obedience to the state.

“The government has to be infallibable,” Townsend said of the narratives and subtexts advanced by CNN, the New York Times, and similar news media outlets. “The government has made very clear … it’s the thought criminal that’s stubborn, that has to change, and they’re getting people to buy into that.”

Townsend noted leftist news media deliberately coin and use nebulous terms with ill-defined parameters. “They always accuse people of a horrendous but very vague crime,” he remarked, “and there’s no leniency. [They demand compliance with] all their demands, all their standards of reality.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

