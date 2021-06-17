https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/ana-navarro-helpfully-informs-oans-stephanie-hamill-that-her-pal-jeffrey-toobin-is-cnns-c-h-i-e-f-masturbator-thank-you-very-much/

Earlier this week, Ana Navarro defended her CNN colleague Jeffrey Toobin from critics who said he shouldn’t’ve been welcomed back to CNN after doing … what he did.

“He was not sexually harassing somebody — he didn’t have the intent to harass somebody. He was sexually harassing himself, maybe.” Ana Navarro defended Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN return on #TheView: https://t.co/7iRRORNOav pic.twitter.com/CyDm7ILXkF — Decider (@decider) June 14, 2021

OAN host Stephanie Hamill subsequently discussed it on her show, referring to Toobin as “CNN’s Cheif Masturbator”:

Little did Hamill realize that she was about to get owned by Navarro:

Girl, let me help you. It is spelled “chief”.

Remember, “i”before “e”, except after “c”. Let me use it in a sentence for you.

You defend an impeached, defeated former Commander-in-Chief, who boasted on video about committing sexual assault, grabbing a woman by the pussy. https://t.co/rZRLGx4MhS — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 15, 2021

It was really generous of Ana Navarro to help Stephanie Hamill, considering that Ana Navarro literally cannot help herself.

Girl, let me help you. There are numerous euphemisms. Polishing the banister, lone rangering, petting the porpoise, cuffing the carrot, boxing the one-eyed champ, spanking the monkey, beating the bishop, shucking the corn, burping the worm, waxing the weasel… You defended it. pic.twitter.com/FN0PoCdli5 — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) June 16, 2021

Honey, you defend a man who masturbated in front of his female colleagues & then was put back on air only to make women feel uncomfortable in their workplace all over again. Sit down. https://t.co/6qiHYTBarS — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) June 17, 2021

I’d rather have a typo than defend a man who whipped his dick out in front of colleagues https://t.co/xmSbQ0pJLN — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 16, 2021

Also, Jeffrey Toobin masturbated in front of his co-workers and you’re defending him because he’s a fellow Democrat. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 16, 2021

i dont think there’s anything online right now as funny as CNN’s ana navarro correcting the spelling of the word “chief” in “CNN’s chief masturbator.” https://t.co/wNN18wy47o — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 17, 2021

“that’s ‘C-H-I-E-F masturbator’ to you, ma’am!” — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 17, 2021

SHOW SOME RESPECT — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 17, 2021

And what really seals all this with a chef’s kiss is that at least Stephanie Hamill used the correct word; Ana Navarro can’t even tell the difference between Arkansas and Alabama.

The worst come back to any burn is “lEt mE hElp U sPeLL” when they spot a typo. You know it’s over. https://t.co/Mqc43RGAB8 — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) June 17, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

