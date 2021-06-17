https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/ana-navarro-helpfully-informs-oans-stephanie-hamill-that-her-pal-jeffrey-toobin-is-cnns-c-h-i-e-f-masturbator-thank-you-very-much/

Earlier this week, Ana Navarro defended her CNN colleague Jeffrey Toobin from critics who said he shouldn’t’ve been welcomed back to CNN after doing … what he did.

OAN host Stephanie Hamill subsequently discussed it on her show, referring to Toobin as “CNN’s Cheif Masturbator”:

Little did Hamill realize that she was about to get owned by Navarro:

It was really generous of Ana Navarro to help Stephanie Hamill, considering that Ana Navarro literally cannot help herself.

And what really seals all this with a chef’s kiss is that at least Stephanie Hamill used the correct word; Ana Navarro can’t even tell the difference between Arkansas and Alabama.

