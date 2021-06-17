http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/4hAq-fN7sKI/biden-apologizes-for-being-such-a-wiseguy-after-snapping-at-cnn-reporter

President Biden’s press conference in Geneva on Wednesday wrapped up on a tense note — and he’s now offering an apology for it.

As Biden was leaving his Wednesday press conference in Geneva following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked why he’s “so confident” that Putin will change his behavior. The president appeared agitated by the question as he turned around and pushed back against it.

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior,” Biden said. “What the hell — what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?”

The CNN reporter followed up by asking how Biden’s meeting with Putin could be characterized as constructive, noting that Putin hasn’t changed his behavior in the past, to which Biden shot back, “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

Shortly after the exchange, Biden again spoke with reporters and apologized for snapping at Collins, while still criticizing reporters for being too “negative.”

“I owe my last questioner an apology,” he said. “I shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy in the last answer I gave.”

On CNN, Collins called this apology by Biden “unnecessary,” saying “he did not have to apologize” and that while “I do appreciate that he did,” she was “just doing my job.”

“What the hell? … when did I say I was confident? … if you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business” — Biden gets upset at Kaitlan Collins’s shouted question as he tries to leave the news conference pic.twitter.com/mCQ1218LaW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

