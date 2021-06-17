https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-audit-paper-evaluation-will-finish-next-week-historic-audit-concluding/

The Arizona audit continues in Phoenix with paper evaluation and “quality control checks.” On Thursday another State Representative from Indiana was on the floor.

Audit official Randy Pullen told The Gateway Pundit that they are evaluating “well over 100,000 ballots per day, roughly up 120,000”. He also said that this phase of the audit will be completed next week, possibly before June 26th as was previously reported.

There are 64 paper evaluation tables on the floor and almost all of them are in use.

It appears that they have evaluated more than 50% of the boxes.

The quality control checks include another recount of statistical ballot samples in order to determine the accuracy of the first hand-count. In addition, Other tables are looking at duplicate ballots and looking for the corresponding originals.

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on the possibility that they may be finding duplicate ballots WITHOUT corresponding originals.

This process is going through every check possible. The extremely thorough full forensic audit of every single ballot with civilian oversight, Secretary of State oversight and 24/7 live footage is the “gold standard”, as many observers have stated.

The fraudulent, Maricopa County-led “audit” was not an audit. It was a hand count of only 47,000 ballots.

Today Indiana State Representative Ryan Lauer toured this process in order to bring these great ideas and an honest perception back to his constituents. Rep. Laur told The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson that he was very impressed by the transparency, security, and great organization.

Indiana is the 17th state that AZ has hosted for a walkthrough!

Laur was here because feels that it is very important for other public servants to witness this process and use the experience in order to address the concerns of their constituencies.

