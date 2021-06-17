https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/17/brandy-zadrozny-talks-with-chris-hayes-about-the-rights-fixation-with-race-and-the-moral-panic-machine-over-crt-in-schools/

As we mentioned quite a bit this week, NBC News’s Brandy Zadrozny, who had previously called critical race theory “the new antifa” and opposition to it a “boogeyman political tactic,” published her report on the fight against critical race theory in schools and how it was driven by “longtime ultra-conservative activists.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes picked up on the story and had Zadrozny on to talk about “the Right’s fixation with race,” Fox News’ obsession with critical race theory, and the “moral panic machine” that had been ginned up, leading parents to file “onerous” Freedom of Information Act requests with local school boards.

🧵 Freedom of Information Act requests aren’t just for media elites. It’s pretty incredible that an NBC reporter thinks parents shouldn’t use them to get transparency. Especially to get information about schools pushing poisonous concepts like critical race theory on kids. pic.twitter.com/eRA29g75FU — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 17, 2021

That’s right: “The Right’s Fixation With Race.”

NBC’s Brandy Zadrozny attacked Heritage earlier this week on MSNBC for standing up against efforts by school boards to force critical race theory on our kids, and accused parents of making “onerous FOIA requests.” — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 17, 2021

As if parents don’t deserve to use the same tools she does to get transparency. — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 17, 2021

Haven’t you heard? Mobs of concerned parents are “storming” school board meetings now, i.e., attending them.

No one should be forced to affirm offensive racial stereotypes, like people are “inherently” oppressive because of their race. School assignments should not ask students to defend stereotypes or affirm someone’s “moral character” is determined by their race or ethnicity. — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 17, 2021

Parents have every right to know what their children are being taught at school, and to push back against attempts to force divisive, false, and racist teachings upon kids. Do media elites agree that parents should have that right? — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 17, 2021

NBC News believes that parents shouldn’t have a right to know what their children are learning in school or accountability.

pic.twitter.com/nm7jJE0U6O — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 17, 2021

Brandy Zadrozny is a literal plague — JJC (@LexIustitia) June 17, 2021

This network is a total 🤡🤡🤡 show! — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) June 17, 2021

Oh no, @BrandyZadrozny hates that grassroots organizations are using lobbyist money to further their causes!? Surely that’s never happened before! Eat your own medicine, Brandy. Then take a nap. — G (@HiDadSoup) June 17, 2021

We’ve been assured that this is an astroturf campaign funded by dark money.

Now FOIA requests are ‘onerous’ and people speaking up a school board meetings are racists. Noted. — Scout’s Papa (@JamesRagano) June 17, 2021

The amount of gaslighting is mind blowing — Needle Nose Ned (@NedRiersen) June 17, 2021

Do they think the same about their children? — Marius Hurton 🇺🇸 (@HurtonMarius) June 17, 2021

That chick is a nut. Rufo tried but she just wasn’t gonna get an opposing expert in her piece. — Warlord-Elect Tim Osman, M.D. (@TimOsman16) June 17, 2021

Brandy Zadrozny is an elitist boot-licking fascist. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) June 17, 2021

Home schooling looks better and better every day. — Gary 🇺🇸 (@GarySmed) June 17, 2021

If my kids were in school right now and you’re trying to teach them what I see on the news I would be suing everything that every teacher ever had in their lifetime and the school system for every dollar they got — Roy young (@Royjyoung1) June 17, 2021

One group even tried to get Drag Queen Story Time out of the schools.

Public schools. Hmmm how are they funded??? Oh yeah my tax dollars. I damn straight have grounds to know what is being taught. — No_Woke_Supremacists (@racist_woke) June 17, 2021

Those “groups” are educating parents about what the public schools are teaching their kids. That is not a bad thing. I think she would be happier if we just turned our kids over to the State to raise & indoctrinate at 5 years old, skipping parent involvement altogether. — Sheila ❤️🇺🇸 (@SpeckledRaven) June 17, 2021

Would “woke” liberal parents have a right to know if their children were learning Bible verses in school? — Daisy (@ThisChicagoGirl) June 17, 2021

My side’s activism is good your side’s activism is bad. That’s practically what she is saying — joseph (@joseph89592941) June 17, 2021

Easy fix. Fund the child not the school. Let the parents decide where their child and the money go. People want to setup home school cooperatives and leave the schools behind their choice. — Tufelhunden #AbolishTheATF (@Tufelhunden) June 17, 2021

Yep.

Nope.

