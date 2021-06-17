https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-one-dead-12-injured-gunman-goes-shooting-spree-phoenix-suspect-arrested/

Arizona – One person is dead and 12 others are injured after a gunman went on a 90-minute shooting spree in Phoenix on Thursday.

One gunman was involved in 8 separate incidents in the West Valley.

The shooting appeared to be random, according to law enforcement and the unidentified shooter was taken into custody.

ABC 15 reported:

One person was killed, three others suffered gunshot wounds, and nine more people suffered various different injuries during a 90-minute shooting spree in the West Valley Thursday afternoon. Four people had gunshot wounds, one of whom has died, he said. The other victims had a range of injuries, including being hit by shrapnel. The shooting incidents happened over a 90-minute period, Sheffert said. A spokesperson for Banner Health confirmed to ABC15 Thursday afternoon that they received a total of nine patients at three of their hospitals related to the shootings, which they referred to as a drive-by shooting incident.

Peoria Police gave an update on the shooting spree Thursday afternoon:

