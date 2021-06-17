https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/17/by-giving-pipelines-back-sen-klobuchar-quite-impressed-by-biden-standing-up-to-dictators-but-people-have-questions/

President Biden concluded his trip overseas for the G7 summit, NATO meetings and another summit with Vladimir Putin, and the latter has Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar singing the president’s praises:

Yeah, sorry senator, but not everybody saw the same thing you did.

Standing up to Putin by allowing him to have the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while killing the Keystone XL in the U.S. (along with thousands of jobs that went with it) and giving him a list of critical infrastructure that’s off-limits to cyberattack?

If Biden stood up to anybody on that trip, it was CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

