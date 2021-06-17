https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/17/by-giving-pipelines-back-sen-klobuchar-quite-impressed-by-biden-standing-up-to-dictators-but-people-have-questions/
President Biden concluded his trip overseas for the G7 summit, NATO meetings and another summit with Vladimir Putin, and the latter has Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar singing the president’s praises:
Standing up to dictators and reclaiming our leadership role: on this trip, President Biden has proven to the world that America is back.
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 17, 2021
Yeah, sorry senator, but not everybody saw the same thing you did.
Standing up to dictators? Hahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahhahaha.
No, he didn’t. https://t.co/mYUntrKksV
— ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 17, 2021
Standing up to Putin by allowing him to have the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while killing the Keystone XL in the U.S. (along with thousands of jobs that went with it) and giving him a list of critical infrastructure that’s off-limits to cyberattack?
Telling dictators your weaknesses and making them promise they won’t exploit it isn’t “standing up” to them. https://t.co/Q8TpTgbIpL
— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) June 17, 2021
By giving pipelines back? https://t.co/ybpLhbBI62
— Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) June 17, 2021
Drug test Amy Klobuchar. Quickly. https://t.co/9d8qDY05lF
— Rev. Chad Whiteman, NRP, TP-C (@ChadWithOneD) June 17, 2021
Really? I’m not taking a joint conference is a sure indication of weakness. https://t.co/Z9G8WlySgv
— Brenda (@Brenda51825146) June 17, 2021
Could you work on the dictator that is currently the governor of the state you represent? https://t.co/a4mzJjgr1G
— Annabelle (@blondebombMN) June 17, 2021
If Biden stood up to anybody on that trip, it was CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.