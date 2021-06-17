https://conservativefiringline.com/california-farmers-water/

Farmers in California, for that matter every state west of the Mississippi River, have to deal with the fact that the federal government controls the water. There is a drought in California, as there is every few years, which means even more power for the Bureau of Reclamation. They have just stopped water to the Central Valley of California, which will means billions of dollars of crop losses. The interesting fact is, there are rivers throughout the entire area, but it is all controlled by the federal government. This has many politicians working to help their constituents that are going to be devastated.

Central Valley

The Central Valley of California represents eight percent of the total agricultural output of the United States. The farming there is reliant on irrigation to be able to handle the crops that are grown there. This area is known for growing what amounts to a quarter of the food that ends up on the tables of Americans and they grow a large percentage of the fruits and nuts that Americans eat. The planned water for this year was just slashed to zero by the Biden administration, which means crops will fail. This seems like bad planning by people who are paid to be prepared.

Impact Costs

By not planning by the federal government, this means that most of the $50 billion the state normally makes in a year in agriculture will now be drastically less. Food costs will go up around the nation, to the point there may now be a need to import some of the foods normally grown in California or not import crops from other states. This can cause the national debt to go up. It can mean that many places may look to more permanent solutions for where they purchase their agricultural products, which will mean loss of customers for California crops.

Facility Needs

Many are seeing that there is a need to make improvements to water storage in California. The primary plan to handle this will see billions from the federal government if it is approved. Here is what AgAlert has to say about the costs of the plan. “The coalition identified more than $13 billion in U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure needs during the next 10 years, including storage and conveyance; $34 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to undertake forest restoration, watershed protection, and flood prevention projects; and $1.75 billion for Army Corps of Engineers water storage projects and environmental infrastructure.”

California seems to constantly go through a drought. It is more likely that the federal government, which controls access to the majority of the water the state uses is mismanaging all of it. This means that billions will be lost because they do not know what they are doing. Some of this is the Bureau of Reclamation, but there is also the water being denied to people for so-called environmental concerns. There is also the lack of planning of starting desalination plants to use ocean water.

The answer: Get the federal government out of the way…

