California Governor Gavin Newsom was approached on Friday in Oakland in an aggressive manner, and reportedly had a water bottle thrown at him.

The alleged assailant was a 54-year-old man from Berkeley who was arrested and charged with assault, according to Fox News. Newsom’s security team removed him from the scene.

The man was also booked for “suspicion of resisting an executive officer,” according to the outlet. Newsom was doing okay after the incident and joked that “people have different ways of saying hello.”

