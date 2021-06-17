https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/canada-says-restrictions-us-travel-will-last-until-late-july?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Canada will extend bans on international travel, including from the United States, for more than a month, one of the country’s top public health officials said on Friday.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair wrote on Twitter on Friday that the country’s “number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe.”

“In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021,” Blair continued, adding that the Canadian government “is planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, Permanent Residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada and will provide further details on Monday, June 21.”

The country began implementing strict anti-travel measures at the beginning of the year allegedly in an effort to head off more dangerous variants of SARS-Cov-2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

