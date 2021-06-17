https://www.oann.com/canadian-home-price-gains-accelerate-again-in-may-teranet/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=canadian-home-price-gains-accelerate-again-in-may-teranet



A realtor’s for sale sign stands outside a house that had been sold in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/Files A realtor’s for sale sign stands outside a house that had been sold in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/Files

June 17, 2021

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian home prices accelerated again in May from the previous month, posting the largest monthly rise in the history of the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, data showed on Thursday.

The index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in 11 major Canadian markets, rose 2.8% on the month in May, led by strong month-over-month gains in the Ottawa-Gatineau capital region, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and in Hamilton, Ontario.

“It was a third consecutive month in which all 11 markets of the composite index were up from the month before,” said Daren King, an economist at National Bank of Canada, in a note.

On an annual basis, the Teranet index was up 13.7% from a year earlier, the 10th consecutive acceleration and the strongest 12-month gain since July 2017.

Halifax led the year-over-year gains, up 29.9%, followed by Hamilton at 25.5% and Ottawa-Gatineau at 22.8%.

Housing price gains in smaller cities outside Toronto and its immediate suburbs again outpaced the major urban centers, with Barrie, Ontario leading the pack, up 31.4%.

On a month-over-month basis, prices rose 4.9% in Ottawa-Gatineau, 4.3% in Halifax and 3.7% in Hamilton.

The Teranet index measures price gains based on the change between the two most recent sales of properties that have been sold at least twice.

Canada’s average home selling price, meanwhile, fell 1.1% in May from April, Canadian Real Estate Association data showed on Tuesday, but jumped 38.4% from May 2020.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

