https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/racism-chicago-declared-public-health-emergency-mayor-lori-lightfoot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared systemic racism a a public health emergency in the city, an issue she intends to address, a least in part, with nearly $10 million in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus relief funds.

Lightfoot made the announcement Thursday, saying there is a 9.2-year life-expectancy gap between black and non-black residents. She said then racism has had a “devastating” impact on residents including health issues, which will be addressed.

“At almost every single point in our city’s history, racism has taken a devastating toll on the health and well-being of our residents of color – especially those who are Black,” Lightfoot said

She also said racism “puts a cap on someone’s humanity” and leaves victims with “lasting mental illness, such as depression, anxiety and anger that turns into physical ailments.”

Just last month, Lightfoot was in the spotlight for saying she would only accept interviews from colored reporters and would openly discriminate against whites. Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit on behalf of The Daily Caller, whose reporter was denied an interview on the basis of race.

