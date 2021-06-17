https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/chris-cuomo-gets-exactly-what-he-asked-for-and-then-some-after-daring-tweeter-to-name-one-time-he-denied-inconvenient-facts/

For what it’s worth, actress Rosanna Arquette thinks Joe Biden did the right thing by flipping out on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins yesterday:

Frankly , I think Biden was right to lose his patience with a Journalist or any journalist who tries to twist his words. Calling that crap out is the way forward. Enough bullshit .the Truth and nothing but the truth. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 17, 2021

Collins’ CNN colleague Chris Cuomo doesn’t seem to mind her getting thrown under the bus, but it does make him think about what “truth” really means these days:

Problem is truth is now at the mercy of what people want to be true. If you dont like it…it isnt the truth. https://t.co/PRrY2WMFN0 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 17, 2021

Interesting observation, Chris! Care to talk about it some more?

The story of your life, you constantly deny facts you dont like — Jim mostly peaceful fortified election (@Dayton89Jim) June 17, 2021

Uh-oh, Jim. Now you’ve done it:

Name one? Tick tock https://t.co/8yoiSaJSB0 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 17, 2021

Jim’s gone and set Chris Cuomo up for perhaps the most public yet of his many humiliations.

Fredo can’t handle this.

I don’t think this tweet is going to go well. — Rob Hailey (@thehaileys) June 17, 2021

I think it’s going great — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 17, 2021

We couldn’t agree more.

You literally just asked for a ratio lmao https://t.co/yedq6iMwQS — GrizzlyBeast (@GrizzlyBeast71) June 17, 2021

DO read the comments https://t.co/QCOhmYBpYx — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 17, 2021

Please do!

A classic!

See what she did there?

Anything that has to do with your brother? https://t.co/4qe5VWQPXS — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 17, 2021

Your brother killed thousands of nursing home residents. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) June 17, 2021

Your brother created a mass casualty event in nursing homes. https://t.co/6sPfbFOdMX — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 17, 2021

We can go on to advising your brother on how to smear accusers of sexual harassment next if you like, @ChrisCuomo. Seems like the logical next step. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2021

It’s a bottomless barrel of fact denial!

Did you break quarantine? — The Streeter (@thestreeter) June 17, 2021

You violated quarantine while you had COVID-19 and got into a fight with a passer-by. THEN, you pretended to “emerge” from your basement after the full quarantine was over. https://t.co/4KrVwLvJn5 — The Unmasked Avenger! (@Crapplefratz) June 17, 2021

Think Chris regrets this decision yet?

How about any of the 400 stories related to Hunter Biden? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 17, 2021

That time he told viewers “it is illegal to possess these stolen documents. It is different from the media. So everything you learn about this, you are learning from us.” @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/hCedbt8Yg3 pic.twitter.com/qWtT2IuMow — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) June 17, 2021

Good times.

Fredo throws down with the usual result https://t.co/xbX2NgNTku pic.twitter.com/BufLlWEPxk — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 17, 2021

Lolololol no chance you respond to all the instances listed in this thread. You will blow this off like you have blown off all your brothers indiscretions — Jason Grose (@jgrosebb) June 17, 2021

Oh, no way.

Chris “show me where it says protests are supposed to be peaceful” Cuomo everybody. 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 — Ben Mallam (@benmallam) June 17, 2021

Play us out, Ramen Guy:

1 year ago. A hero emerged. pic.twitter.com/9QoW8o52s9 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 15, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

