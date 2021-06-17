https://saraacarter.com/cnn-host-biden-is-the-first-president-who-is-so-protected-by-his-aides-in-modern-history/

CNN host Jeff Zeleny commented on President Biden’s address to the press following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden was criticized for getting testy after some reporters’ questions, but Zeleny said he was glad to see him answer tough questions like these for once.

“What we’ve not seen [Biden] do is answer questions like that without his aides screaming at him to stop,” Zeleny said. “I’ve never seen a president, covering the last four of them, who is so protected by his aides in terms of often not wanting him to answer some questions.”

Zeleny has worked for CNN since 2015, but covered elections with various news organizations for over 20 years.

