Matthew McConaughey would make a “formidable” candidate, according to Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzCourt fines baker 0 for refusing to make gender transition cake Overnight Defense: Top admiral shoots back at criticism of ‘woke’ military | Military guns go missing | New White House strategy to battle domestic extremism Top admiral shoots back at criticism of ‘woke’ military: ‘We are not weak’ MORE (R-Texas), who says he’s hoping a run for the Texas governor by the actor “doesn’t happen.”

“I think he would undoubtedly be formidable,” Cruz said during a Thursday interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star has been floating the possibility of jumping into the 2022 governor’s race in his home state for months. McConaughey said during a March interview that throwing his hat in the political ring was a “true consideration.” And last month he said, “I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics.”

Asked by Hewitt how the Academy Award winner would match up against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who’s up for reelection next year, Cruz replied, “I like Matthew personally. I know him a little bit, not well, but I’ve spent a little bit of time with him. And he’s a very charming, very affable guy.”

“I hope Matthew decides not to run,” Cruz said.

“He’s a movie star, and a good-looking, charming, affable movie star can be a really formidable candidate on the ballot,” Cruz said of the 51-year-old performer. “And I hope that doesn’t happen, but you know what? He’s going to have to make his own decision whether he’s going to run or not.”

The Hill has reached out to Cruz’s office for further comment.

