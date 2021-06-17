https://www.dailywire.com/news/damage-control-chrissy-teigen-reportedly-gunning-for-harry-and-meghan-style-oprah-interview-to-tell-her-truth

Model and Democratic activist Chrissy Teigen is apparently gunning for a sit-down interview with legendary host Oprah Winfrey to “tell her truth” following massive fallout from a bullying scandal concerning then-minor Courtney Stodden.

The interview would be in the style of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent sit-down with Winfrey, Fox News reported Wednesday:

“Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth,” a source alleged to the “Naughty But Nice” podcast. “Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn’t a mess she can’t talk her way out of!” … Of Teigen’s reported about-face, the source pressed to the podcast that “every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice.” The insider added, “If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation.”

Earlier this week, Teigen broke a month-long silence when she published a lengthy apology via Medium.

“It has been a VERY humbling few weeks,” the Sports Illustrated model wrote in the post. “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

It was revealed last month that Teigen routinely targeted then-16-year-old Stodden with numerous nasty messages that included a “fantasy” of Stodden taking a “dirt nap.”

Stodden, whose mother troublingly signed off on her then-teen daughter’s marriage to a 50-year-old actor, told The Daily Beast that Teigen even sent her death threats via direct message.

“[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden said. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

In mid-May, Teigen publicly acknowledged her disturbing behavior and apologizing to Stodden. The apology, though, was not well-received by Stodden, who claimed it felt like Teigen was just trying to protect her brand. Stodden also disputed Teigen’s claim that she tried to privately reach out to her; Stodden emphasized her assertions by posting a screenshot showing that Teigen has blocked her on Twitter, apparently preventing a private, direct message conversation.

Teigen acknowledged in the recent post that she has yet to reach out privately to Stodden, though she said she’s “in the process” of doing so.

“I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs,” she wrote.

Related: ‘Sick’: Candace Owens Calls On Target To Drop Chrissy Teigen After Horrifying Messages Revealed

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

