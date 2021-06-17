https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/06/16/dc-cuts-scene-of-batman-performing-oral-sex-on-catwoman-in-hbo-cartoon-series/

DC Comics cut a scene from the adult-oriented HBO Harley Quinn cartoon series in which Batman performs oral sex on Catwoman, saying “heroes don’t do that.”

The news of the edit riled social media and comic book fans this week when Harley Quinn co-creator and executive producer Justin Halpern told Variety that a scene depicting Batman “going down” on Catwoman was snipped after DC Comics told him he “absolutely cannot do that” with the characters in the series.

Speaking of his series and the freedom to do more with villains that one can with heroes, Halpern noted, “in this third season of Harley [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.”

That dustup aside, though, Halpern also noted that the comic book giant has been very supportive of the series.

The adult-oriented Harley Quinn is not the only cartoon pushing sexualized content via characters and content traditionally viewed by younger audiences. For years, now, cartoon series producers — especially for series aimed at children — have been pushing the LGBTQ agenda and placing LGBTQ-friendly fare into their shows.

The entertainment industry has engaged in an industry-wide campaign to push the LGBTQ agenda into all programs for children in cooperation with gay activist group GLAAD.

Hollywood has agreed to join the campaign flogged by GLAAD to flood kids shows with the LGBTQ agenda, and the networks, including Nickelodeon, PBS, Cartoon Network, and others, have signed on with gusto. At this point, nearly every TV series, whether cartoon-based or live-action, has added gay characters in compliance with GLAAD’s standards.

This month, Breitbart News highlighted 13 kids shows that this pro-LGBTQ content campaign has included.

