The family of Ashli Babbitt is suing for records identifying the police officer who shot and killed her inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. There’s still much that’s unknown surrounding the shooting of Babbit, but Chuck Ross noticed a distinct shift in how some on the Left view police shooting an unarmed person in this particular case:

It’s really interesting seeing so many on the Left support a police shooting of an unarmed person. https://t.co/xh0Sad5QTg — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 16, 2021

Actress Debra Messing took issue with that, and apparently she knows exactly what happened that led to the shooting of the unarmed Babbitt:

She was breaking through a door behind which were our CONGRESSPERSONS! She was trying to assault our govt leaders and was warned SEVERAL times by POLICE to stop trying to broach the chamber. But you know that. https://t.co/9V7V3eFlP4 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) June 17, 2021

Richard Grenell and others seem plenty wrong with Messing’s take on the shooting:

Actress Debra Messing wants police to shoot unarmed people if they feel threatened. https://t.co/i1TCYF48r0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 17, 2021

I don’t know whether the shooting was justified, but suddenly left of center people think someone unarmed but engaged in criminal behavior should just be shot no questions asked? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 17, 2021

There’s certainly been a fast pivot.

You are lying. She did not break down the door. She wasn’t attacking “CONGRESSPERSONS”, which is an idiotic word. She was never warned. You are lying. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) June 17, 2021

I never heard she was warned, and she wasn’t assaulting anyone…so what makes you assert she was “trying to”? Also, are you so enamored with Congress you think their lives are more important than those of all the people BLM and Antifa terrorized? They actually *killed* people. — Okay. (@corrcomm) June 17, 2021

Debra Messing supports unarmed people being shot and killed by the police. Disturbing. — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) June 17, 2021

She was unarmed and of no danger to the officers or personnel. George Floyd was actually being combative yet folks feel he should still be with us. So which one deserved to die? According to your logic the answer is both — amithatidiot (@amithatidiot) June 17, 2021

Killing a unarmed Veteran without even a warning is ok if she’s not the right party. Got it. https://t.co/5RKxhrexvL — Made in the U.S.A.🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@code4gringo) June 17, 2021

Don’t broach the chamber unarmed people… Liberals want to gun you down. Even if you are a unarmed veteran who served your country 14 years and you are surrounded by cops with AR15s. Liberals will never admit this was a knee jerk reaction. https://t.co/naWm5XudvJ — Bönä Fïdë S!ïm Lö (@BonaFideSlimLo) June 17, 2021

1. No, they weren’t there.

2. No, she wasn’t warned.

3. She was being shoved from behind.

4. She was shot at RANDOM. That officer could NOT have identified his target in that situation. ANY officer would be prosecuted for firing randomly into a crowd.

Debra is a moron. https://t.co/qAMTQm1AMZ — Thomas J Pusecker II. Tequila is life. (@PuseckerJ) June 17, 2021

“She was trying to assault our govt leaders” — please explain this and how you know it. — Arlen, and Pres. Trump is key, but open the Door (@ArlenWms) June 17, 2021

Great now do George Floyd. 🙄🙄🙄 — Cass-iani the Hymnographer😜 (@cassielafasto) June 17, 2021

🤔…Weird I saw a whole different thing on that day — Skate Brandon (@BuchananSkate) June 17, 2021

Hey @DebraMessing, how do U know she was going to attack government officials if she got in? How come the 2 officers right by her didn’t try and stop her, or the people breaking the glass? We shouldn’t assume anything if we don’t have ALL of the facts. https://t.co/4a0ItNmfHW — Rachel (@Rachel68974848) June 17, 2021

“Wait until all the facts are in” doesn’t seem to be in the cards for some.

