The family of Ashli Babbitt is suing for records identifying the police officer who shot and killed her inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. There’s still much that’s unknown surrounding the shooting of Babbit, but Chuck Ross noticed a distinct shift in how some on the Left view police shooting an unarmed person in this particular case:

Actress Debra Messing took issue with that, and apparently she knows exactly what happened that led to the shooting of the unarmed Babbitt:

Richard Grenell and others seem plenty wrong with Messing’s take on the shooting:

There’s certainly been a fast pivot.

“Wait until all the facts are in” doesn’t seem to be in the cards for some.

