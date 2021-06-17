https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-overwhelmingly-support-racist-critical-race-theory-while-rest-of-u-s-soundly-rejects-it-poll

A new poll released this week showed that the majority of Americans reject racist Critical Race Theory, which is a Marxist ideology, while the overwhelming majority of Democrats support it.

“The Economist/YouGov poll released on Wednesday showed 58 percent of Americans polled find the controversial curriculum somewhat or very unfavorable,” Newsweek reported. “Only 38 percent said they viewed critical race theory favorably.”

The poll found that a whopping 86% of Democrats said that they had a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” view toward the extreme ideology. Only 6% of Republicans and 20% of Independents said the same thing. The poll also found that only 37% of Americans thought that Critical Race Theory was “good for America,” while 55% said that it was “bad for America” and 8% said that it was “neither good nor bad for America.”

Americans reject critical race theory, 38% favorable, 58% unfavorable Favorable by demographic

White men, no college: 27%

White men, college: 34%

White women, no college: 23%

White women, college: 44%

Black: 68%

Hispanic: 44%

Repubs: 6%

Dems: 86%

Ind: 20% https://t.co/pzK8ARdcdI pic.twitter.com/3jRSeoGi3z — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 16, 2021

Backlash to the far-left ideology has been building for months as the ideology seemingly picked up significant momentum in the months following the violent riots that broke out across the U.S. last year in response to the death of George Floyd.

Efforts to combat the racist ideology have been led Republicans at the state and local level and by parents and refugees of varied racial and ethnic backgrounds, many of whom are not white.

Senior Manhattan Institute Fellow Chris Rufo, one of the leading activists against Critical Race Theory, wrote a lengthy piece about Critical Race Theory is, where it came from, and how to combat it.

Rufo wrote:

To explain critical race theory, it helps to begin with a brief history of Marxism. Originally, the Marxist Left built its political program on the theory of class conflict. Karl Marx believed that the primary characteristic of industrial societies was the imbalance of power between capitalists and workers. The solution to that imbalance, according to Marx, was revolution: the workers would eventually gain consciousness of their plight, seize the means of production, overthrow the capitalist class, and usher in a new socialist society. During the twentieth century, a number of regimes underwent Marxist-style revolutions, and each ended in disaster. Socialist governments in the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, Cuba, and elsewhere racked up a body count of nearly 100 million people. They are remembered for gulags, show trials, executions, and mass starvations. In practice, Marx’s ideas unleashed man’s darkest brutalities. By the mid-1960s, Marxist intellectuals in the West had begun to acknowledge these failures. They recoiled at revelations of Soviet atrocities and came to realize that workers’ revolutions would never occur in Western Europe or the United States, which had large middle classes and rapidly improving standards of living. Americans in particular had never developed a sense of class consciousness or class division. Most Americans believed in the American dream—the idea that they could transcend their origins through education, hard work, and good citizenship. But rather than abandon their political project, Marxist scholars in the West simply adapted their revolutionary theory to the social and racial unrest of the 1960s. Abandoning Marx’s economic dialectic of capitalists and workers, they substituted race for class and sought to create a revolutionary coalition of the dispossessed based on racial and ethnic categories.

Continue reading Rufo’s article here.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

