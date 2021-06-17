https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/06/16/president-joe-biden-claims-he-hasnt-seen-such-outward-assault-on-voting-rights-si-n2591110

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden spoke with reporters as he prepared to head back to the United States from Geneva, after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Just before he left, Biden found a way to do one of his favorite things, which is throwing around ridiculous claims about election reform laws being passed around the country.

“I’ve never seen, including during — since the Civil War, such an outward assault on voting rights. I mean, just a flat assault. I didn’t anticipate that happening four years ago, but it’s happening now,” Biden claimed.

In discussing the events of January 6, with “people attacking and breaking down the doors of the United States Capitol,” Biden said that such events “reinforced what I’ve always known and what I got taught by my political science professors and by the senior members of the Senate that I admired when I got there: that every generation has to re-establish the basis of its fight for democracy,” which led him to throw out such a charge about this “outward assault on voting rights.”

It would appear, then, that the president is doubling down on his accusations against such legislation being considered in numerous states. Since his first press briefing he’s been likening such laws to Jim Crow. He kept repeating such remarks, including during an ESPN interview, to the point where MLB moved their All-Star game out of Atlanta.

While the White House tried to walk back involvement, the MLB statement said they took into account what the president had said, which included support for moving the game elsewhere.

Biden and other Democrats had set their specific sights on vilifying a Georgia election reform law signed by Gov. Bryan Kemp, a Republican.

The All-Star Game was ultimately moved to Denver. What appeared to be lost on the MLB and other critics of Georgia’s law, is that Colorado is more restrictive when it comes to voting.

Former President Donald Trump, in a speech earlier this month at the NC GOP convention, actually expressed that he wished Georgia did more to protect election integrity there.

During the Civil War, Black people were considered property, not citizens, and thus could not vote. Women could not vote, either.

We needed the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth amendments, as well as the Nineteenth amendments, to give Black people and women the rights they have today.

Even though the president claims to have learned something by “political science professors and senior members of the Senate,” he apparently he needs to be reminded of all of this.

The Democratic Party is trying to pass the “For the People Act,” though it’s likely dead considering Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) came out against it earlier this month. Manchin is concerned about the partisan nature of the bill. Not only is such legislation partisan, it looks to involve a complete federal takeover of elections.

The Washington Post fact-checkers have awarded Biden four pinocchios in the past over comments he’s made about election reform comments. It may be time for them to weigh in again.

