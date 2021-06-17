http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GLmsJYwRfwI/

Disney+ will host a LGBTQ Pride concert aimed at kids and starring drag queen Nina West, with performances of popular Disney songs that will reportedly be re-imagined with LGBTQ themes.

Disney+’s This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, which is set to stream on YouTube and Facebook on June 27, will feature appearances by Kermit the Frog as well as pop stars Hayley Kiyoko and Todrick Hall. Other performances will include gender-fluid singer Alex Newell and gender non-binary performer Jesse James Keitel.

Drag queen Jackie Cox is also set to appear during the concert. (Both West and Cox are alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race.)

The virtual concert will feature performances of notable Disney tunes reinterpreted through a LGBTQ+ lens, according to a report from Deadline. It remains unclear which songs will be featured in the concert.

The event is intended to raise awareness of GLSEN, a LGBTQ youth advocacy group founded by Kevin Jennings, who is a former Obama administration official.

Disney+ is recognizing Pride Month by spotlighting LGBTQ-themed programming. The streaming service recently debuted the short film The Little Prince(ss) about a gender non-conforming kid. As Breitbart News reported, the new comedy series Big Shots, starring John Stamos, featured a lesbian kiss between to high school characters.

Other streaming services featuring Pride Month-themed programming include Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video.

