The Department of Justice (DOJ) refused to prosecute one of its lawyers after an Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report discovered that he had committed sex crimes and lied to investigators.

On November 5, the OIG submitted a report to the DOJ regarding an investigation into one of its Assistant United States Attorneys (AUSA) who “may have physically and verbally sexually harassed, to include deliberately running his arm across the breast of [a] then [United States Attorney’s Office] Intern.” The DOJ declined to take action against the lawyer.

The investigation uncovered that the AUSA made “sexually suggestive” comments to an intern, sent “sexual comments” via social media to an FBI forensic analyst, and made sexual comments to a U.S. Postal Inspection Service inspector. The AUSA also “lacked candor” during an interview about his use of social media sites on his government laptop.

One of the victims — an intern — claims that the AUSA grabbed her breast while in the office. The victim claims that their communication started as “jovial, back-and-forth banter,” but as time went on, the AUSA increased his use of sexual comments and began to make her feel uncomfortable. The intern claims the comments interfered with her ability to complete her work.

The AUSA allegedly talked about his sexual relationship with his wife with the intern and at one point “brushed his arm against [her] breast while reaching for a law book and stared at her the entire time.”

In a voluntary interview with the OIG, the AUSA admitted that he was sexually attracted to the intern and claimed that he made the sexual comments to help with her alleged “low self-esteem.” The AUSA said that he has a “character flaw when women flirt with him,” and denied touching her breasts.

The investigation also uncovered that the AUSA sent sexual messages via social media to an FBI analyst. During his interview, the AUSA admitted that he knew the comments made the FBI analyst feel uncomfortable and that he often made the comments under the influence of alcohol.

The messages read:

“U r brilliant. And you have a body that does not quit…” [sic]

“Not a guy on the planet u can’t get.?” [sic]

“Why t u ignoring me?” [sic]

The AUSA also allegedly harassed a U.S. Postal Inspection Service inspector by asking her if her husband allowed her to have extramarital affairs. The AUSA purchased the inspector a pair of earrings and two necklaces. During a compelled interview, the AUSA admitted he purchased the inspector jewelry, though he claims it was friendly.

At one point in the interview process, the AUSA was asked if he had signed into social media using his government computer. He claimed that he “had not signed into Facebook and Twitter on his government laptop computer.” The OIG found that he had accessed Facebook and Twitter 25 times on the laptop.

The DOJ did not respond to The Daily Wire’s request for comment.

