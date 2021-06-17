https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/energy/558957-elon-musk-considering-making-hvac-units-for-the-home

Elon Musk is so impressed with his cars’ HVAC system that he is thinking of upscaling it to a home system.

One thing true Musk fans know is that Tesla does not advertise its products, but the impressiveness of their HVAC has the billionaire seriously thinking about buying advertising space, Inverse reported.

We will make super efficient home hvac with hepa filters one day — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) September 11, 2020

“Oh man, home hvac that is super energy efficient, quiet & purifies the air would be great. We developed it for the car, but it can be scaled up for home use,” Musk tweeted.

“Most people have no idea just how good the Tesla air purification system is. Literally 10X better than any other car. Maybe we should advertise informationally just so people know stuff like this exists,” he added.

In the now infamous, meme-filled interview with Joe Rogan, Musk explained to Rogan that the problem in home consumption and wasting energy is not about, say, leaving the lights or TV on, but the heat these products generate.

In most houses, 41 percent of energy in the nation is being consumed due to heating, according to the Energy Information Administration. In the mid-Atlantic (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia) it’s more than half.

