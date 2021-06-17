https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/559105-ex-colorado-gop-chair-accused-of-stealing-more-than-250k-from

The former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party is being accused of stealing more than $250,000 from a political action committee that supported former President TrumpDonald TrumpNorth Carolina Senate passes trio of election measures 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday Border state governors rebel against Biden’s immigration chaos MORE.

A disciplinary complaint says Ryan Call stole almost $280,000 while he was the PAC’s treasurer for three years, Colorado Newsline reported.

The complaint, filed June 2, alleges that Call “knowingly misappropriated” funds for the PAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Respondent knowingly misappropriated $278,169.45 from (Rebuilding America Now),” the complaint says. “Specifically, he transferred $278,169.45 of RAN funds to himself, knowing that the funds belonged to RAN, and knowing that he was not entitled to the funds and that RAN had not authorized him to take the funds for his own purposes.”

Call allegedly transferred the money to himself in 37 different transactions between September 2016 and January 2019.

The complaint also says he didn’t report a contribution to Rebuilding America Now PAC for $1 million for more than two years, according to the local outlet. He ended up reporting the $1 million in 2018.

The complaint was filed by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel.

Call was the head of the Colorado GOP from 2011 to 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

