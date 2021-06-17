https://thehill.com/homenews/house/559013-ex-trump-doctor-turned-gop-lawmaker-wants-biden-to-take-cognitive-test

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who stirred controversy as former President TrumpDonald TrumpNorth Carolina Senate passes trio of election measures 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday Border state governors rebel against Biden’s immigration chaos MORE’s White House physician, said Thursday he is circulating a letter among House GOP colleagues that calls on President Biden Joe BidenJapan to possibly ease COVID-19 restrictions before Olympics 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday China supplies millions of vaccine doses to developing nations in Asia MORE to take a cognitive test to prove he is mentally fit to be commander in chief.

Jackson began collecting signatures for his letter this week during GOP meetings and House votes. It will be sent to Biden and his team in the next day or two, he said.

“Just everything that has been going on for the last year and a half … [Biden] doesn’t know what’s going on, where he’s at. He’s very confused all the time,” Jackson said in a brief interview with The Hill.

Jackson, who served as White House physician for both former Presidents Obama and Trump, has never treated or evaluated Biden, but he’s been attacking Biden’s cognitive abilities since last year’s presidential campaign.

In October, Jackson joined a Trump campaign call with reporters and said he was convinced, based on campaign gaffes, that Biden “does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability to serve as our commander in chief and head of state.”

Jackson’s credibility was called into question in 2018, when he stepped to the White House podium and declared that Trump, despite his junk food diet, had “excellent” cardiac health, scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test, and was exactly one pound below what is considered as “obese.”

Jackson chalked it up to Trump’s “incredibly good genes, and it’s just the way God made him.”

More recently, Jackson was the subject of a scathing, embarrassing Defense Department inspector general’s report that said the then-White House physician made “sexual and denigrating” comments to female subordinates; consumed alcohol on presidential trips in violation of protocol; and during one of those trip, banged on the hotel door of a female colleague in the middle of the night and told her “I need you.”

Biden turned 78 on Nov. 20 and made history this year by becoming the nation’s oldest president. But he’s maintained a rigorous schedule since winning the White House.

Just this week, on his first international trip as president, Biden got reacquainted with Group of Seven allies in England; reassured NATO allies in Brussels that “America is back!”; and joined a three-hour summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinCyber concerns dominate Biden-Putin summit Overnight Defense: Biden, Putin agree to launch arms control talks at summit | 2002 war authorization repeal will get Senate vote | GOP rep warns Biden ‘blood with be on his hands’ without Afghan interpreter evacuation Hillicon Valley: Biden, Putin agree to begin work on addressing cybersecurity concerns | Senate panel unanimously advances key Biden cyber nominees | Rick Scott threatens to delay national security nominees until Biden visits border MORE in Geneva.

Over Memorial Day weekend, he rode bikes with first lady Jill Biden Jill BidenBiden meets Queen Elizabeth for first time as president Overnight Health Care: FDA says millions of J&J doses from troubled plant must be thrown out | WHO warns Africa falling far behind in vaccinations | Top CDC official says US not ready for next pandemic The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Sights and sounds from Biden’s UK visit MORE for her birthday in Delaware.

White House officials said last month that Biden is scheduled to take an annual physical exam “later this year” and will make the results publicly available. They declined to comment Thursday.

In his interview, Jackson pointed out that Trump established a precedent for Biden to take a cognitive test. Amid criticism from Democrats that Trump was mentally unfit to be president, Trump last summer said he took a cognitive test at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and had “aced it.”

“So my point is that President Trump had to submit to that, even when I was his physician. I mean, the precedent’s already been set,” Jackson, a retired Navy rear admiral, told The Hill. “We did it and President Trump did it. And Biden, in his position, and his medical team, need to follow the lead now.”

Morgan Chalfant contributed.

