A surprising revelation out of today’s Daily Mail article about a text exchange between Hunter Biden and his cousin, Caroline (daughter of Jim Biden), who was trying to play matchmaker. Caroline–apparently an aspiring Irish Yenta–was offering to hook Hunter up with one of her friends. The Daily Mail piece seizes on the anti-Asian prejudice of both Bidens, which is on display in the following exchange:

In the January 2019 conversation she asked her cousin: ‘Do you want foreign or domestic. I can’t give you f***ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it.’ The president’s son replied: ‘Domesticated foreigner is fine. No yellow.’

Caroline then proceeds to tick off some possible matches, including this stunner:

I’d give you Isabella but she has kids and an NBA ex-husband.

This certainly piqued our interest. We did a quick search and found the likely “Isabella.” We are not publishing her name in this report.

If I’m Isabella I would rethink my friendship with Caroline Biden, who was offering her up as a piece of meat to her deranged cousin Hunter who everyone knew struggled with a severe drug and sex addiction. Talk about dodging a bullet. The last thing this woman needed in her life is the coke-snorting Hunter.

