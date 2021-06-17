https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/17/fact-checkers-alerted-after-dem-sen-warnock-says-hes-never-been-opposed-to-voter-id-and-doesnt-know-anybody-who-is/

The Democrats are pushing a bill they call a “voting rights” act, but one Democrat senator has taken a different position on voter ID than most of his congressional colleagues:

Oh really?

For some reason we’re skeptical of that claim.

And here’s a question to consider if Warnock’s serious:

Warnock has apparently changed his mind on the issue of voter ID:

We can’t wait for WaPo and CNN fact-checkers to figure out a way to make Warnock’s “I’ve never opposed voter ID laws” claim at least “mostly true.”

