A bullying email that Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent to her then-scheduler in January — in which the mayor demanded more “office time” and repeated sentences over and over — has drawn comparisons to a creepy scene from iconic horror film “The Shining,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

What are the details?

The paper obtained the email — and a separate angry missive which includes an attached photo of ripped-up documents — through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Lightfoot’s first email shown above begins with a single sentence, “Since my prior requests for office time are routinely ignored, I am now resorting to this.” That’s followed by five paragraphs, each containing a single sentence repeated multiple times.

“I need office time everyday!” Lightfoot wrote 16 times in a row in one paragraph, followed by another in which she wrote “Not just once a week or some days, everyday!” a total of 10 times in a row. It went on with “Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time” repeated seven times in row in another paragraph, then “If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally canceling things every day” written five times in a row.

Lightfoot ended her screed by asking “Have I made myself clear, finally?!” repeated 13 times in a row.

‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’

The Tribune said some observers compared Lightfoot’s email to “The Shining” scene in which Shelley DuVall’s character discovers hundreds of typed book manuscript pages by her now-insane husband (Jack Nicolson) that contain nothing but the phrase, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” — repeated over and over again:

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Here’s the scene:







The Shining(1980) – All Work And No Play…



youtu.be



The Tribune reported that the scheduler in question departed Lightfoot’s office for another job earlier this year.

In the second Lightfoot email highlighted in the above tweet — which includes the image of ripped-up documents — she wrote, “Here’s my new practice for memos that come at the last minute. As I noted, I want decisions memos no later than 48 hours before the decision is needed and I have directed [staff] to reject all efforts to bring things to me directly that skirt these rules.”

Lightfoot added, “I have asked nicely, now I am done.”

The paper said there has been an ongoing exodus of City Hall staffers — and at least a dozen top employees have resigned or said they’re leaving since late last year.

The Tribune added that current and former Lightfoot advisers complain that she doesn’t take advice, can be difficult to approach, and is known to be profane and hard-charging.

What did Lightfoot have to say?

The paper said Lightfoot indicated Monday that her email with the repeating sentences regarding her need for more office time was written “after a lot of conversation and born of frustration.”

“We got beyond that and solved the challenges that were at the heart of that email which was written five-plus months ago so I think we’re in a better place,” the mayor added during an unrelated press conference, according to the paper.

