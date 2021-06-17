https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fiona-hill-suffers-from-severe-tds/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Fiona Hill says 2018 Trump-Putin summit was so “humiliating” she “looked around to see if there was a fire alarm.”
“I had exactly the same feeling Deborah Birx had during the infamous press conference where there was this suggestion by President Trump about injecting bleach.” pic.twitter.com/bOzuVrdvmy
— The Recount (@therecount) June 16, 2021
Impeachment scam artist and criminal Fiona Hill made an appearance today.