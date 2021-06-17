https://justthenews.com/nation/desantis-promises-send-florida-police-officers-help-texas-arizona-defend-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is pledging to send Florida police officers to Texas and Arizona to help the states with border control amid a surge of immigrants seeking entry.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday after Texas and Arizona GOP Govs. Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey sent a letter to the other 48 state governors asking for help in dealing with the surge in illegal immigration along the southern border with Mexico, according to The Miami Herald.

Florida is has since March challenged the Biden administration in federal court over Biden’s executive orders to curb the deportations of migrants and end several Trump administration immigration policies.

“They have revoked policies designed to secure our border and keep Americans safe,” DeSantis said about the administration.

There were 180,000 border crossings just in May, according to ABC News, marking a two-decade high and a 76% increase since February, shortly after Biden took office.

DeSantis has yet to offer details about when the officers would be sent, the number of officers, or where they will be stationed.

