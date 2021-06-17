https://hannity.com/media-room/florida-is-stepping-up-desantis-sends-support-agents-to-help-texas-arizona-secure-the-border/
DESANTIS BANS ‘VAXPORTS’: Florida Governor Issues Executive Order Banning Vaccine Passports
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.04.21
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order Friday that effectively bans businesses from requiring CoVID vaccine passports for customers hoping to frequent their establishments.
“Today I issued an executive order prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports. The Legislature is working on making permanent these protections for Floridians and I look forward to signing them into law soon,” posted the Republican on Twitter.
DeSantis signed a series of regulations this week that will shield local businesses from CoVID liabilities. Without the law, owners could potentially be sued by customers and employees for new infections on their premises.
“It’s completely unacceptable,” said DeSantis on so-called “Vaccine Passports.”
“You want to go to a movie theater, should you have to show that? No. You want to go to a game, a theme park? No. So we’re not supportive of that,” he added.
“Florida businesses soon won’t be able to screen customers based on whether they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday, even as he signed a bill designed to shield companies from pandemic-related lawsuits,” reports the Orlando Sentinel.
“Can you use your concealed weapons permit and walk onto a Disney property?” asked one critic of the new law. “Can you go into the Magic Kingdom carrying your gun? No. … In Florida the law allows you to have a permit, but private property rights trump that. There’s plenty of restaurants and bars and all sorts of businesses in Florida [that state] ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service,’ because that’s their private property. How the hell is Ron DeSantis going to tell Disney that they can’t require vaccination passports should they want to do so?”
DeSANTIS RESPONDS: Gov Says 60 Minutes’ Playbook is ‘Lie, Smear Their Opponents, Edit Out Facts’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.08.21
Governor Ron DeSantis posted a new statement on social media Wednesday regarding 60 Minutes’ botched hit-piece against his administration; saying CBS News “smears their political opponents” and “lies with impunity.”
“CBS and 60 Minutes have a playbook: lie with impunity, smear their political opponents and deceptively edit out facts that eviscerate their bogus, partisan narratives. CBS and 60 Minutes are dedicated to leaving the truth on the cutting room floor,” posted the Republican on Twitter.
CBS and 60 Minutes have a playbook: lie with impunity, smear their political opponents and deceptively edit out facts that eviscerate their bogus, partisan narratives.
A prominent Democratic official in Florida claims he told CBS News and 60 MINUTES producers the phony scandal regarding Governor Ron DeSantis and supermarket chain Publix was “bulls***” before the report was aired.
“When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, ‘60 Minutes’ reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the governor,” a CBS News spokesperson told Fox News. “We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined; we spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice, but he declined to be interviewed on camera for our story until well after our deadline. The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue,” read a statement from the news outlet.
“I did speak with @60Minutes. Never said I didn’t,” Moskowitz posted on Twitter. “They were very nice, but I told them that the @publix story was ‘bulls—‘. Walked them through the whole process.
“The fact that I didn’t sit down on ‘camera’ because I am responding to a 100 year emergency doesn’t change the truth,” he added.
DeSantis torched ’60 Minutes’ and CBS News during a press briefing Tuesday; saying the outfit knowingly lied because they “didn’t want to let go of the narrative.”
“They cut out everything that showed that their narrative was a piece of horse manure,” said DeSantis. “It shows you how dishonest they are. These are smear merchants. That’s why nobody trusts corporate media. They knew what they were doing was a lie. I knew what they were doing was a lie.”
“They know that we know that they’re lying, yet they continue to lie. We’ve offered them the information, and they declined to interview the key people because they didn’t want to let go of the narrative. There’s going to be consequences for that,” he added.
“I know corporate media thinks that they can just run over people. You ain’t running over this Governor. I’m punching back,” concluded the Republican.
“They cut out everything that showed that their narrative was a piece of horse manure…
Watch DeSantis’ comments above.